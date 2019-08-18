Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Cyrusone (CONE) Position By $4.20 Million; 5 Analysts Covering QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 13.39% above currents $73.28 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, May 23 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Edward Jones Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 938.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 80,715 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 89,315 shares with $4.68 million value, up from 8,600 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.92B valuation. The stock increased 8.16% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 6.10M shares traded or 549.32% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Incorporated accumulated 0.45% or 11,083 shares. Csu Producer Resources has 3.62% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,750 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Com reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 6,694 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qci Asset Mgmt holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 3,737 shares. 48,201 are owned by Marathon Management. Axa has 2.74M shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,577 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 558 were reported by Field & Main Savings Bank.

The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.08 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 26.82 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Westpac Corp has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 286,993 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 267 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 8,052 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv accumulated 922,669 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 68,039 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% or 7,318 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 33,550 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 307,800 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) stake by 14,815 shares to 11,631 valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Covenant Trans Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CVTI) stake by 42,475 shares and now owns 35,420 shares. Comstock Resources Inc was reduced too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. 1,955 shares were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL, worth $99,901 on Monday, March 11. Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436 worth of stock.