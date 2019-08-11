Hodges Capital Management Has Upped By $6.40 Million Its Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holding; Iberiabank (IBKC) Sentiment Is 1.4

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 46.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 337,005 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 1.06M shares with $20.56M value, up from 726,677 last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3.78 million shares traded or 40.12% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN

Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 120 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 86 decreased and sold stock positions in Iberiabank Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 44.13 million shares, down from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Iberiabank Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 68 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.42M for 10.06 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 4.13% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation for 187,252 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 167,839 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 139,085 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 1.87% in the stock. Broadview Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,925 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 164,897 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $438,100 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V, worth $33,560 on Friday, June 7. $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was made by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, June 5. 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 were bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $32 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 95.44% above currents $15.35 stock price. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MTDR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Monday, February 25. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) stake by 4,950 shares to 23,100 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) stake by 431,933 shares and now owns 593,652 shares. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.

