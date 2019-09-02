Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in United Continental Holdings In (UAL) as Stock Price Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $10.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings In (UAL) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 28,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 11/05/2018 – United Heeds Tomato Fan Rage to Return Juice to the Snack Cart; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.50; QTRLY REV $9.03 BLN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q PRASM Up 2.7%; 20/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United suspends new bookings for pets in cargo after loading 3 dogs onto wrong flights; 30/05/2018 – NEARLY HALF UNITED REVENUES ARE BOOKED DIRECTLY: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 27/04/2018 – Increased Participation Is a Result of United Concluding a Private Preferred Shr Transaction With Hainan Airlines

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 81,050 shares to 6,050 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca owns 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 91,756 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,706 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc holds 0.15% or 6,181 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 0.56% or 17,044 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Atria Invests Limited Co invested in 0.34% or 137,070 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 450,278 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 12,749 shares. Hamlin Management Limited Liability Com holds 4.89% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fca Corp Tx reported 3,631 shares. Iron Financial Lc has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Uss Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 204,324 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 136,631 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 69,940 shares to 77,513 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $977.99 million for 5.39 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 4,940 shares stake. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 245,508 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 161,569 shares stake. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.01% or 8,286 shares. Citadel Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 11,519 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts. 20,738 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 1% or 2.43 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Schroder Mngmt Group holds 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 335,507 shares. Commerce State Bank invested in 0% or 3,780 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 4,322 shares. Addison Cap invested in 6,832 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 27,098 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 126,603 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

