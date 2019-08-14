Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Holding as Stock Price Rose; U S G Com New (USG) Shares Were Volatile While Gabelli Securities Has Upped Stake by $1.72 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 65,145 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 26/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS ON USG’S DISAPPOINTING 1Q EARNINGS RESULTS; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Urges Shareholders of Berkshire-Backed USG to Accept Offer; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,249 shares to 27,427 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Horace Mann Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.24 Per Share and Core Earnings* of $0.17 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Dallas-based insurance company acquired by Illinois public company for $405M – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Horace Mann completes acquisition of National Teachers Associates – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Horace Mann Educators’s (NYSE:HMN) Share Price Gain of 40% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 46 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 30,610 shares. Ameritas Investment invested in 0.01% or 3,502 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 18,948 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Ls Inv Advisors Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 33,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability owns 568,727 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 100 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 16,613 shares. Citigroup reported 26,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 346,125 were reported by Principal Gru Inc. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.01% or 17,786 shares.

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.