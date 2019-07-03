Hodges Capital Management Has Raised By $433,260 Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding; Wexford Capital LP Has Raised Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holding By $435,120

Wexford Capital Lp increased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) stake by 54.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 21,756 shares as Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP)’s stock declined 3.90%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 61,987 shares with $1.26M value, up from 40,231 last quarter. Alliance Res Partner LP now has $2.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 685,669 shares traded or 31.10% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 2,610 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 14,307 shares with $2.39 million value, up from 11,697 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $556.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 11,183 shares to 163,393 valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) stake by 30,890 shares and now owns 389,635 shares. Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 340,960 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whetstone Advsr Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 99,199 shares. Pictet Fincl Bank And Tru Ltd holds 2.5% or 34,216 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 87,178 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,819 shares. Td Capital Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 660 shares. Tekne Ltd has 198,680 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd has 2,315 shares. Guinness Asset reported 35,340 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 8,968 are held by Hollencrest Management. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benin Management invested in 0.53% or 7,440 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Com reported 36,581 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. 750 shares valued at $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $190 target.

