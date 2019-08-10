Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Us Concrete (USCR) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Sunoco LP (SUN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Us Concrete Inc (USCR) stake by 24.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 195,441 shares as Us Concrete Inc (USCR)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 614,124 shares with $25.44M value, down from 809,565 last quarter. Us Concrete Inc now has $779.23M valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 668,931 shares traded or 195.80% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director

Among 4 analysts covering Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunoco LP had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. The stock of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 22. See Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) latest ratings:

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Concrete Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Concrete Inc (USCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USCR) 9.7% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sunoco LP (SUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Energy Transfer Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sunoco LP (SUN) CEO Joe Kim on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sunoco (SUN) Misses Q2 EPS by 27c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 299,458 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.74; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FROM SUPERIOR PLUS; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP: PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION, TERMINAL; 03/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Wholesale Fuel Distribution and Terminal Business from Superior Plus Co; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 10/05/2018 – ETP CEO: SUNOCO LP WILL NOT BE ROLLED UP FOR REASONABLE FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – ON A WEIGHTED-AVERAGE BASIS, FUEL MARGIN FOR ALL GALLONS SOLD IN QTR WAS 10.5 CENTS PER GALLON, COMPARED TO 14.5 CENTS PER GALLON