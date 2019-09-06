Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $3.79 Million as Market Value Declined; As F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $53.64 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 494,324 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc analyzed 45,635 shares as the company's stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 91,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.54. About 558,121 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 0.05% stake. Washington Mgmt Inc reported 23,865 shares. Westport Asset invested in 18,000 shares. Colorado-based Tributary Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Jefferies Gp Limited accumulated 671 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 2.64% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 177,500 shares. Colonial Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 7,659 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bessemer holds 0% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin invested in 525 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.06% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ftb holds 0% or 120 shares. Regions Fincl owns 6,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 5,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 65,844 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "FMC Corporation's Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire" on August 26, 2019

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $102.97 million for 27.38 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Things Fortinet Management Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool" on August 10, 2019