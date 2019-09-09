Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding by $9.14 Million as Valuation Declined; D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Stake in Newmarket (NEU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 44.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 160,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 202,195 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, down from 362,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 46,324 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 7,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,104 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $20.99 during the last trading session, reaching $462.95. About 75,475 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 202,338 shares to 712,800 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (Call) (NYSE:UA) by 185,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,200 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Inc has 0.06% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 290 shares. Argent accumulated 1,380 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). M&T Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset owns 4,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,689 shares. Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 51 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Cambridge Invest Research Inc holds 0.01% or 1,947 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Voya Investment Management Ltd invested in 0% or 2,158 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.05% or 48,959 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 41,433 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 6,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital Group Incorporated invested in 26,800 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 20,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 574,498 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,620 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 44,400 are owned by Hillsdale Inv. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 32,209 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 331 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71 shares. First Dallas Securities owns 7,550 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.