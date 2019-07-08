Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Position by $350,000 as Market Value Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $82.70 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 178.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.74 million, up from 874,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 306,563 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 8,489 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has declined 8.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 38,341 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Arizona State Retirement invested in 63,226 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Amer International Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 16,613 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 52,012 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 3.43M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Trust accumulated 1.35M shares. 8,000 are owned by Hodges Mgmt Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 16,712 shares. Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 332,394 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) or 2,840 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 3,073 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 337,005 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes Cl A (NYSE:WLH) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s (NYSE:HMN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Horace Mann Releases its Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: JMI, Audax, Luminate, Vista Equity, EQT, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Horace Mann’s $60000 Fall into Funding sweepstakes to benefit educators – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 130,281 shares to 932,861 shares, valued at $31.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 354,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.33M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.