Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake By $2.98 Million; XT ENERGY GROUP (XTEG) Shorts Up By 1.82%

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 34,615 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 180,885 shares with $15.67M value, down from 215,500 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Among 3 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 6.30% above currents $116.96 stock price. Exact Sciences had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hodges Cap holds 180,885 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Corporation has 0.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 213,061 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 3,100 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 101,271 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Green Valley Invsts Ltd has invested 4.58% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jefferies Lc holds 85,891 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 52,122 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Piedmont Invest Advsr has 8,814 shares. Strs Ohio reported 66,850 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,006 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt has 6,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,958 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 44,500 shares to 179,400 valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Twilio Inc Cl A stake by 69,940 shares and now owns 77,513 shares. Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.