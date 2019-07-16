Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding by $1.34 Million; Valuation Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 15,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,383 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90 million, down from 394,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 437,241 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 2.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd accumulated 0% or 56,291 shares. Coldstream Management Inc owns 2,457 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,206 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has 382,436 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Trust Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 57,097 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Raymond James & reported 38,921 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 12,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,070 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 61,534 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 101,642 shares to 374,106 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.92M for 15.34 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).