Hodges Capital Management Has Lifted United Rentals (URI) Holding by $650,100; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Court Place Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 12,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 1.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 102.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 9,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 689,741 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,038 shares to 82,243 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Stl Co (NYSE:X) by 295,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,531 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 66,559 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp, Hawaii-based fund reported 13,045 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 330,971 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Lc holds 97,113 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,169 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 1,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council stated it has 10,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California-based Nicholas Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 23,669 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Lc holds 9,679 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,800 are owned by Numerixs Investment.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Df Dent And Co Inc stated it has 4.42M shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amica Mutual Insurance Company has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 399,108 were reported by Franklin. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 7,722 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Lc holds 19,017 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 19,417 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 4,200 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.1% or 54,048 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cleararc Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Inc accumulated 256 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 12,926 shares stake.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec’s Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fast-Growing Gaming Stocks to Buy For Under $20 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.