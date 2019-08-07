Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $707,730 as Shares Declined; Plancorp Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) Has Trimmed by $497,325 as Shares Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 11,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 34,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 27,623 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.06. About 219,712 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares to 104,387 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Mining Bull: Top News For July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 47,100 shares to 51,320 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,982 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can New Age Beverages (NBEV) Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hill-Rom (HRC) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Tightens ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 3,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation holds 23,630 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 25,436 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Raymond James Fincl Serv invested in 84,512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 118,536 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Perceptive Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,369 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company invested in 27,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 15,000 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 14,834 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 22,819 shares.