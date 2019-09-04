Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake By $1.26 Million; First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 9.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 89,980 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 35.68%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 863,170 shares with $12.88 million value, down from 953,150 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 3.73M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 91 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 66 trimmed and sold positions in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 34.03 million shares, down from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Financial Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 51 Increased: 58 New Position: 33.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 427,067 shares. At Bankshares holds 88,704 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 15,302 shares stake. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 20.47 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 478,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 20,874 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com Inc holds 0.17% or 289,100 shares. Maine-based Schroder Invest Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 26,240 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity owns 401,615 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co has 493,431 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.67% below currents $23.03 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30. Needham maintained the shares of CY in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, June 4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Thad Trent sold $261,032.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.10M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 292,115 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The Company’s services include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits; automated teller machine services; drive-in and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities; remote deposit capture, payroll cards, funds transmitting, Internet banking, and mobile banking services; and other customary commercial banking services. It has a 25.68 P/E ratio. It also provides various loans, such as real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10 million for 24.23 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for 35,796 shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 33,000 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.25% in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.