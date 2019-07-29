Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stake; Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Meritor (MTOR) Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 7.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock rose 0.10%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 7.70 million shares with $156.68 million value, down from 8.30 million last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $2.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 516,328 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 57.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 57,515 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock rose 25.69%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 43,306 shares with $5.71M value, down from 100,821 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 442,667 shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $188,284 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $206,256 was sold by Plomin Joseph A.. Bialy Paul had sold 1,148 shares worth $24,028. $42,000 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was bought by Boehm Rodger L on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maremont completes bankruptcy reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meritor Earns PACCAR’s 10 PPM Quality Award – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2019 Third-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 1,099 shares. 14,140 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Llp. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 18,923 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 58 were accumulated by Denali Advisors Ltd Company. 9,880 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com. Synovus Fin Corporation has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Lc reported 131,467 shares. 2,630 are held by Pnc Financial Ser Gp Incorporated. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 46,906 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 639 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 103,300 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Co reported 22,210 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 398,021 shares to 4.92 million valued at $575.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 1.78M shares and now owns 10.99 million shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $79.34 million for 6.29 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 2.26M shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 14,078 shares. 27,100 are held by Polaris Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 10,871 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 72 shares. 402,551 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 12,279 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0.03% or 496,127 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 2,789 shares. Regions Financial reported 521 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 55,606 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Kbc Gru Nv has 19,454 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 8,528 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Buckingham Research. Jefferies maintained the shares of SAFM in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms to Host Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.