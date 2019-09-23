Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $563,380 as Share Value Rose; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $373,680 as Stock Price Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 8,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 50,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 58,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.08 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 12,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.95. About 611,887 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT

More important recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ONEOK Included in Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Capital Research Glob Invsts reported 3.33M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Essex Fin Services invested in 0.07% or 3,433 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Serv has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Verity Verity Limited Liability reported 0.64% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Glenmede Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 19,222 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 0.18% or 20,810 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 0.2% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,236 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.31% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Alps Advisors reported 0.34% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hexavest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,762 shares to 29,760 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72 million for 24.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 79,134 shares. 2,410 are owned by Private Advisor Ltd. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 58,628 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 380 shares. Carlson Lp reported 78,737 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Olstein Cap Management LP stated it has 0.94% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Senator Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.11% or 850,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Capital holds 132,327 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.46% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 102,278 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 53 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 15,146 shares to 770,164 shares, valued at $55.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 30,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.69M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Andrew Davidson & Co Teams Up With Equifax To Bring New Analytic Insights To Mortgage Capital Markets – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equifax Launches Core Creditâ„¢ – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Bureaus And What They Do With Your Credit – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.