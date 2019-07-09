Hodges Capital Management Has Cut American Airlines Group (AAL) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)

Among 6 analysts covering Aveva Group (LON:AVV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aveva Group had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, January 10. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 23. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. HSBC maintained AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) rating on Friday, April 26. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and GBX 2685 target. UBS maintained the shares of AVV in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. See AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3370.00 New Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3365.00 New Target: GBX 3550.00 Unchanged

03/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2685.00 New Target: GBX 2920.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3900.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2500.00 New Target: GBX 2685.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2550.00 New Target: GBX 3365.00 Unchanged

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2740.00 New Target: GBX 3370.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2950.00 New Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

More news for AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Forbes.com‘s article titled: “Schneider Electric CEO Envisions ‘Multi-Local’ Pathways For $40B Energy Management Giant – Forbes” and published on December 17, 2018 is yet another important article.

AVEVA Group plc develops and markets engineering, design, and information management software in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of 6.13 billion GBP. It also provides product support and training services. It has a 186.7 P/E ratio. The firm sells software products directly to end users, as well as indirectly through resellers.

The stock increased 0.31% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3902. About 141,781 shares traded. AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

