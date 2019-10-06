Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cryolife (CRY) Stake; Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $321,537

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 5,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 140,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 134,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 46,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 175,795 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, up from 129,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 226,511 shares traded or 17.93% up from the average. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees FY EPS 29c-EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC CRY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 21,144 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,411 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Com accumulated 69,993 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability holds 257,243 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mufg Americas Hldgs, a New York-based fund reported 668,562 shares. 1.75 million are owned by Regions Financial. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 9,927 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt stated it has 72,906 shares. Uss Management reported 176,324 shares. Moreover, Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has 1.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 75,229 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 69,345 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 62,785 shares. Moreover, Montecito Comml Bank Trust has 1.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 60,397 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,285 shares to 50,293 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt by 95,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc.