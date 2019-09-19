Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Hanover Ins Group In (THG) by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose While Balyasny Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $4.80 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 26,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 13,922 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $216.24. About 226,600 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group In (THG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 93,775 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.62. About 80,198 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.31 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.