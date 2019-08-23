Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted By $316,940 Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) SI Increased By 7.92%

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 19.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 2,990 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 18,563 shares with $1.97 million value, up from 15,573 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $116.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 3.00 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) had an increase of 7.92% in short interest. REGN’s SI was 2.29M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.92% from 2.12M shares previously. With 908,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s short sellers to cover REGN’s short positions. The SI to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.83%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $295.02. About 416,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) stake by 15,916 shares to 378,383 valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Triumph Bancorp Inc stake by 37,880 shares and now owns 779,141 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -9.59% below currents $125.21 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. $54.04 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by Sanofi.

