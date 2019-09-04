Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holding by $707,730; Stock Price Declined; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Holds Holding in Primerica Com (PRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 11,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 34,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 63,778 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.54. About 22,715 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank invested in 0.06% or 4,115 shares. 14,329 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Limited. The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.1% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Pnc Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Shell Asset Mgmt Communication owns 11,251 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,925 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 16,074 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 124,580 shares. First Republic Inv Management invested in 9,065 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 15,200 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 660 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 13,640 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 18,275 shares to 6,994 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Cl A by 19,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,665 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.9% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Everence Capital has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc has 233,058 shares. Wellington Llp reported 89,112 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 60,700 shares. Dana Inv Advisors owns 29,194 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 20 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 25,008 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 95,771 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 1% or 157,273 shares. New York-based Element Capital Limited Co has invested 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Citigroup Inc reported 25,328 shares.