Hodges Capital Management Decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding By $4.20 Million; Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (PERI) Shorts Up By 26.45%

Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI) had an increase of 26.45% in short interest. PERI’s SI was 65,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.45% from 51,800 shares previously. With 87,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI)’s short sellers to cover PERI’s short positions. The stock increased 6.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 456,724 shares traded or 544.54% up from the average. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 7.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q Rev $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECT TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUES TO INCREASE IN 2018 AND BEYOND; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN FOR FY 2018; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $60.9 MLN, DOWN 2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/05/2018 – PERION REPORTS EYAL KAPLAN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 64.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 47,775 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 26,150 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 73,925 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $27.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 2.61M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $105.75 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 11.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

Among 5 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

