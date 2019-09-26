Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $1.40 Million; As Snap On (SNA) Market Value Declined, Invesco LTD Has Upped Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 31,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 299,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.75 million, down from 330,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 499,965 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 14,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 352,692 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.42M, up from 338,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 262,128 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 74,233 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 258 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 0.06% or 98,930 shares. Park Corporation Oh stated it has 1,542 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Grimes owns 10,444 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 117,924 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jacobs And Ca holds 0.42% or 15,675 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Com reported 1,771 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc invested 0.18% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Rr Prtn LP owns 307,800 shares for 5.65% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 60,644 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 12 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,641 shares to 5,842 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability reported 249,081 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 163,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Intll Gru holds 0.03% or 170,118 shares. Van Berkom & Associate reported 1.03 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 87,524 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 7.67M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 2.16M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 15,100 shares. Voya Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 606,252 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 71,118 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 187,274 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 42,555 shares to 630,546 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 46,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $86.79M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

