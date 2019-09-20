Hodges Capital Management Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding as Share Price Declined; Wallace Capital Management Decreased Its Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Position by $1.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 2,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 120,439 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.11 million, down from 123,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $677. About 4,554 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 33,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 82,243 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, down from 115,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 7.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 644,165 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 30,854 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 51,264 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation reported 1.15 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.04% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8,569 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc reported 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Perkins Coie accumulated 1.26% or 58,069 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lakeview Capital Ltd reported 0.68% stake. Letko Brosseau & Assoc Inc holds 0.95% or 1.97 million shares. Bellecapital Intll holds 0.29% or 9,888 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 60,791 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.48B for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 46,230 shares to 175,795 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

