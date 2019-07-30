Hodges Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Us Concrete (USCR) by $8.01 Million; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.78 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 195,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,124 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 809,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 111,342 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $209.88. About 20.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv has 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Two Sigma Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,556 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 2.15% or 61,600 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rwwm Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal Trust reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Kempen Nv has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified Trust has invested 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,589 shares. Coastline reported 44,889 shares stake. Redwood Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Investment Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv accumulated 56,564 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan’s Apple Options Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 260,000 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 628,798 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Daiwa Secs Gp, Japan-based fund reported 138,800 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,358 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 379,869 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 6,453 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 34,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.11% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). State Street Corporation holds 444,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 19,700 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 750 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Com reported 61,113 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $16.95M for 12.06 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,120.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “USCR vs. EXP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “US Concrete, Inc. (USCR) CEO William Sandbrook on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On US Concrete Inc (USCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why US Concrete Inc. Rose as Much as 15.5% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2018.