Hodges Capital Management Cut Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) as Share Price Declined; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Qci Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $4.23 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 68,594 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.98M, down from 75,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $621.78. About 7,359 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 140,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, down from 170,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 2.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap holds 37,924 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.2% or 347,250 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 21,193 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd owns 256,276 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 8,841 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Stockton reported 18,346 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson Company Lc stated it has 92,311 shares. Da Davidson And Communications has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 22,953 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). R G Niederhoffer Incorporated stated it has 4,500 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 197,047 shares. Brinker Cap owns 109,750 shares. Kempen Nv reported 15,560 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 2,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.82 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 105 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $38,265 was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,925 shares to 9,730 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson by 150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,191 were accumulated by Moors Cabot. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 2,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 443 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 115 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 2,268 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 68,594 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moneta Invest has 4,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). First Republic Invest Management holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 297 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 341 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 3 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

