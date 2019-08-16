Hodges Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA); As Travelcenters Of Amer (TA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $826,448

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 167,496 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 158,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. It closed at $31.92 lastly. It is down 6.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (TA) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 206,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 227,258 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 433,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 13,989 shares traded. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 09/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.26 million shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Awm holds 0.08% or 94,672 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). 74,204 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Connecticut-based Southpaw Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.06% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited owns 303,182 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 21,950 shares. State Street invested in 21,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.01% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc owns 102,663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 30,890 shares to 389,635 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 14,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,631 shares, and cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 165,025 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 28,802 shares. Zacks Management accumulated 0.02% or 20,736 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 445,561 shares stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 17,749 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 66,618 shares. 8,766 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Advisory Research holds 120,800 shares. 206,623 are held by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.34% or 72,655 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 16,239 shares.