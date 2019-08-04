Hodges Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cyrusone (CONE); Mengis Capital Management Holds Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 938.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 80,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 89,315 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03M shares traded or 135.52% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covenant Trans Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 42,475 shares to 35,420 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 12,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,571 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 176,193 shares. Grs Advisors Limited Liability has 98,000 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 215,988 shares. Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.05% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Voya Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 20,632 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 31,000 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co, California-based fund reported 63,402 shares. Bokf Na owns 4,177 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company reported 20,546 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability reported 38,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 7,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.23% or 1,600 shares. Sonata Cap Grp owns 1,725 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. 31,764 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 1,527 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 2.12% or 4,035 shares. Homrich Berg has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,775 shares. Montrusco Bolton Incorporated has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 1,665 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,896 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,024 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co reported 16,354 shares. 1,474 are owned by Cypress Capital Gp. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 542,940 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank reported 10,490 shares.

