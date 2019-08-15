Hodges Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Commercial Metals Co (CMC); Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Cut by $154.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 48,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 1.58 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Metals Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMC); 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18483 – CMC Telcom – Evidentiary Hearing on May 4, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 09/04/2018 – Intezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Cmc’s Proposed Notes; All Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 5.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.71M, down from 17.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11,183 shares to 163,393 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj stated it has 0.4% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Barclays Plc accumulated 61,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 75,148 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 1.19% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Riverhead Mngmt owns 12,403 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 3,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt holds 24,565 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Highline Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4.04M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 161,100 shares. 75 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 35,155 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 9,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 350,310 were accumulated by Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Com. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 8,482 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A accumulated 948 shares or 0% of the stock. West Chester Advsr stated it has 12,268 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. First Long Island Limited Com holds 1.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 322,717 shares. Moreover, Janney Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,212 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prudential Plc reported 13.89 million shares. Fire Grp reported 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 23,287 are owned by Country Club Trust Communications Na. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 116.68M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 0.96% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 62,083 shares. 20,276 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Amp Capital Investors reported 3.81M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Loeb Partners Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 808,837 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 1.09M shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Health Trends Corp (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 121,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

