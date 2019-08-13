Hodges Capital Management Boosted Its Lyon William Homes Cl A (WLH) Holding by $679,500; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Bellecapital International LTD Has Boosted Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.89. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A (WLH) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 518,950 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 473,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $679.89M market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 79,629 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 30,890 shares to 389,635 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 62,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

