Hodges Capital Management Boosted By $4.20 Million Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position; Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 938.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 80,715 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 89,315 shares with $4.68M value, up from 8,600 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03M shares traded or 135.52% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017

Among 4 analysts covering Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Spire Healthcare Group had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Numis Securities maintained Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) rating on Thursday, May 16. Numis Securities has “Buy” rating and GBX 163 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Credit Suisse downgraded Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 25. See Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) latest ratings:

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. The company has market cap of 402.28 million GBP. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. It has a 35.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

The stock decreased 3.65% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 100.3. About 142,954 shares traded. Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 16/04/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Signed a Strategic Agreement with 500 IPO Fund for Bitcoin Miner Hosting Service; 06/03/2018 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Names Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as its Auditor; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Launched Global Miner Hosting; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 16/04/2018 – SPI ENERGY CO LTD SPI.O – SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH 500 IPO FUND FOR BITCOIN MINER HOSTING SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. For ‘Additional Information Requested’; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announced and Exhibited its Blockchain Services at 2018 Global Blockchain Investment Summit

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Legacy Tx Financial Group Inc stake by 140,911 shares to 393,780 valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 8,000 shares. United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) was reduced too.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne (CONE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyrusOne declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyrusOne’s (CONE) CEO Gary Wojtaszek on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $62.90’s average target is -0.19% below currents $63.02 stock price. CyrusOne had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. UBS downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Thursday, June 13 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Credit Suisse downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $199,436 was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J. 1,955 shares were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL, worth $99,901 on Monday, March 11.