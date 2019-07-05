Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC) Outperform Rating Kept by Analysts at RBC Capital Markets; Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC) stock had its Outperform Rating restate by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report revealed to clients on 5 July.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 74.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 168,123 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 56,262 shares with $7.87M value, down from 224,385 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $371.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of 994.19 million GBP. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 77.76 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Among 3 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 198.33’s average target is 2.02% above currents GBX 194.4 stock price. Hochschild Mining PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 250 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 21 with “Neutral”. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 195 target in Thursday, July 4 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, January 17 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan.

The stock increased 0.78% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 194.4. About 67,844 shares traded. Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 12,660 shares to 14,730 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 150,029 shares and now owns 323,605 shares. Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33B for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.