Hni (HNI) Stock Declined While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Position by $24.33 Million; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.69. About 2.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 695,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.03 million, down from 7.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 114,167 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos; 21/04/2018 – DJ HNI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNI); 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES LORENGER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CEO BEFORE END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Announces Retirement of Stan Askren and Appointment of Jeffrey D. Lorenger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,356 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.28% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) or 12,900 shares. 32,132 were reported by Prudential Fin. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.09% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 45,685 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 100,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 116,063 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). 7,913 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 25,100 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Company accumulated 6,500 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs LP has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 17.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $45.46 million for 8.07 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 178.95% EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares to 21,044 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 252,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $88.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,803 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 2.97M shares or 1.58% of the stock. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). One Cap Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tt Intl owns 47,107 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 12,760 were reported by Northside Cap Mngmt Lc. Cordasco owns 83 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 486,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 349,488 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,532 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Texas-based Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,525 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Co reported 642 shares stake.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

