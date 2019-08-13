HNI (HNI) Reaches $31.68 Yearly Low; California Resources (CRC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. California Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2400 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, April 12 report. See California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) hit a new 52-week low and has $30.41 target or 4.00% below today’s $31.68 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.36 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $30.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $54.32M less. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 42,846 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ HNI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNI); 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES LORENGER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CEO BEFORE END OF YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 17/04/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 10th Straight Drop

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold California Resources Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 197,037 shares or 0.00% without change from 197,037 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd has invested 0% in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd holds 0.68% or 197,006 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Ltd (Wy) reported 4 shares.

More notable recent California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California Resources down ~7% on Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California Resources’ Q2: The Show Me Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “California Resources (CRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California Resources Corporation (CRC) CEO Todd Stevens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 8.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 928,702 shares traded. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has declined 57.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRC News: 17/04/2018 – CRC Industries Releases New CRC Brakleen® Pro Series Brake Parts Cleaners; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Resources Corp – 04/17/2018 09:27 AM; 06/03/2018 Asian Metal: Angang Steel to produce 60,000t of CRC in March; 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – Cerberus, CRC Said Among Bidders for $7.4 Billion of Italy Loans; 02/04/2018 – California Resources Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in April; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Corporation Acquisition Consolidates Interests in Elk Hills Field; 10/04/2018 – Isofol Medical: Isofol announces that an abstract describing a genetic prediction of treatment response in CRC treatment to be unveiled at ASCO 2018; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: California Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $546.40 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 1.55 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 21.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $46.72 million for 7.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.84% EPS growth.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold HNI Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 21,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). D E Shaw Com Inc, a New York-based fund reported 113,753 shares. First Personal Finance Services owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,392 shares. Moody National Bank Division accumulated 122 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 66,483 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 2,082 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 4,463 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,612 shares. Kennedy holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 122,043 shares.

More notable recent HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About HNI Corporation’s (NYSE:HNI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can HNI Corporation’s (NYSE:HNI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HNI Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HNI Corporation Reports Earnings for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.