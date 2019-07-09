HNI (HNI) Is At $34.76 Formed Wedge; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. M Partners maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, February 25. M Partners has “Hold” rating and $27 target. Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform” rating. Guggenheim maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $28.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

14/01/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 5.14 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 967,951 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company owns 549,588 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Peoples Financial holds 1,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 109,905 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.06% or 256,892 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Corporation Mi holds 1,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd holds 39,095 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 231 shares. Tobam holds 521,270 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Victory Mgmt Incorporated reported 117,679 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Luminus Lc has invested 3.35% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.09 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.