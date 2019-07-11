HNI (HNI) Is At $34.64 Formed Wedge; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered By $5.49 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 38.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 43,570 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 68,480 shares with $8.68 million value, down from 112,050 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $29.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.06 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

HNI Corporation (HNI) formed wedge down with $33.60 target or 3.00% below today’s $34.64 share price. HNI Corporation (HNI) has $1.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 164,820 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has risen 1.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES LORENGER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CEO BEFORE END OF YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ HNI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNI); 08/05/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.295/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold HNI Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 4,683 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 2,540 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 56,616 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 189 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 129,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 38,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp owns 38,776 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 122,650 are held by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 200,963 shares. Brinker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1,300 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has 0.11% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 122,043 shares.

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HNI’s profit will be $17.77 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,950.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 31.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, February 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $140 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. Mizuho upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Thursday, January 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mngmt Lc has invested 2.44% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). First Republic Management Inc stated it has 31,725 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 127 shares. Cls Invests Lc invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 5,091 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Com has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Valicenti Advisory Services stated it has 39,825 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Northern Corp stated it has 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 3,170 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 88,030 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Raging Capital Lc has invested 0.88% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

