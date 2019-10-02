HNI (HNI) EPS Estimated At $1.06; Last Week Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Coverage

Analysts expect HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 17.78% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. HNI’s profit would be $45.46M giving it 8.05 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, HNI Corporation’s analysts see 178.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 115,349 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Announces Retirement of Stan Askren and Appointment of Jeffrey D. Lorenger; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CO, CERTAIN UNITS & OTHERS ENTERED THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 20; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.70; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – HNI SAYS JEFFREY D. LORENGER NAMED PRESIDENT

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 6.94% above currents $335.39 stock price. Roper Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $330 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. See Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $393.0000 New Target: $404.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $342.0000 355.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $370.0000 394.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $330 370.0000

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $316 New Target: $330 Maintain

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The company??s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 16.94 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $34.88 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 31.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

