Hms Holdings (HMSY) Stake Maintained by Pembroke Management Ltd; Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $11.77 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 898,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, up from 848,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 11.67% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 1.40 million shares traded or 174.32% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 222,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 115,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 337,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bank reported 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pacific Inv Mngmt reported 121,506 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hollencrest Cap Management reported 81,678 shares. Sterling Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co owns 27.99 million shares. 537,962 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry And. 119,050 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd accumulated 33,835 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Yhb Invest Advsrs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,074 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 151,696 shares or 1.51% of the stock. 4,400 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.95% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Winch Advisory Ser Lc has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 667 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,209 shares to 181,856 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: LogMeIn, Intel and Xilinx – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Despite the Plunge, Thereâ€™s No Need to Panic on AMD Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intel Stock a Better Buy Than Nvidia, AMD? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SYNH vs. HMSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HMS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:HMSY – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HMS to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares to 85,316 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,650 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Merian Global (Uk) reported 24,217 shares stake. Fmr invested 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Swiss Bancshares holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 152,900 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 371,978 shares. 20,011 were reported by Pinebridge L P. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 155,417 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 37,895 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability has 101,806 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,691 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Comerica Bankshares invested in 84,505 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 10,682 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks.