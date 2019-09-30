Hms Holdings (HMSY) Position Upped by Pembroke Management Ltd; Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised Its Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Position by $385,280

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.15. About 524,586 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 16,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 914,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, up from 898,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 643,074 shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings.

