Hms Holdings (HMSY) Position Held by Sectoral Asset Management Inc; Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Stake by $45.54 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1953.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 242,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 254,557 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 12,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 756,679 shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.52 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsrs has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Da Davidson & owns 9,701 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.71% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 412 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Fiera Cap Corporation has 1.87% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 4,628 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 25,041 shares. Private Management Gru invested in 24,535 shares. Moreover, Osborne Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.2% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% or 12,103 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Highland Mngmt LP holds 0.38% or 6,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Prtn Llp has invested 3.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bokf Na owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,570 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $105.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,266 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Castleark Management Lc invested 0.25% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc owns 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 85,399 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 9,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0.06% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 5,223 are owned by Ls Inv Limited Com. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 1.22M shares. Scout Investments invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 28,583 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 11,622 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 11,907 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).