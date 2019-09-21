Hms Holdings (HMSY) Market Value Rose While Pembroke Management LTD Raised Position; Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Rose While Tcw Group Boosted Stake by $2.33 Million

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 108.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 31,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 61,337 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 29,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.10M shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 16,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 914,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, up from 898,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1.05 million shares traded or 79.65% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Inc invested 1.73% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.21% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 311,278 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Manatuck Hill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 251,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 268,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 555,757 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 530,900 shares stake. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc has 0.28% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Zacks Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 48,705 shares. 11,250 were reported by Everence Mgmt. Raymond James Svcs has 102,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,889 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 32,050 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 52,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,125 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 37,842 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $39.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 537,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 13 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.8% or 860,750 shares. Shell Asset Management has 21,075 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 3,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.09% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sun Life Financial stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sterneck Management Ltd holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,900 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 84 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.26 million shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation accumulated 2,930 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc reported 83,477 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,229 shares.