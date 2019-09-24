HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Since HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.12 N/A 0.78 45.03 Verisk Analytics Inc. 145 10.33 N/A 3.58 42.33

Table 1 demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Verisk Analytics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HMS Holdings Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HMS Holdings Corp. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

HMS Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verisk Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HMS Holdings Corp. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

HMS Holdings Corp.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 30.75%. Competitively Verisk Analytics Inc. has a consensus target price of $128.33, with potential downside of -18.43%. Based on the results shown earlier, HMS Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HMS Holdings Corp. and Verisk Analytics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96%. HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats HMS Holdings Corp.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.