HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)

As Business Services companies, HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.09 N/A 0.78 45.03 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HMS Holdings Corp. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Volatility and Risk

HMS Holdings Corp.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. HMS Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HMS Holdings Corp. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HMS Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 31.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HMS Holdings Corp. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.