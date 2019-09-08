HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.05 N/A 0.78 45.03 Insperity Inc. 118 0.99 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HMS Holdings Corp. and Insperity Inc. Insperity Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HMS Holdings Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.39 shows that HMS Holdings Corp. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insperity Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insperity Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insperity Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for HMS Holdings Corp. and Insperity Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Insperity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of HMS Holdings Corp. is $48, with potential upside of 31.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Insperity Inc.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats Insperity Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.