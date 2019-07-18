HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Both HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.84 N/A 0.78 40.49 Genpact Limited 34 2.36 N/A 1.49 24.33

In table 1 we can see HMS Holdings Corp. and Genpact Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Genpact Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HMS Holdings Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. HMS Holdings Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Genpact Limited, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has HMS Holdings Corp. and Genpact Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.2% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.54 beta indicates that HMS Holdings Corp. is 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Genpact Limited has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genpact Limited are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genpact Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given HMS Holdings Corp. and Genpact Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Genpact Limited 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 13.06% for HMS Holdings Corp. with average target price of $38. Meanwhile, Genpact Limited’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 0.05%. Based on the results given earlier, HMS Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Genpact Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HMS Holdings Corp. and Genpact Limited are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 97.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Genpact Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55% Genpact Limited 0.53% 1.14% 11.68% 20.29% 18.01% 34.23%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genpact Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Genpact Limited beats HMS Holdings Corp.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.