HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Since HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 5.02 N/A 0.78 40.49 frontdoor inc. 36 3.11 N/A 1.47 27.84

Demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and frontdoor inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. frontdoor inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than frontdoor inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7% frontdoor inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor frontdoor inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. HMS Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HMS Holdings Corp. and frontdoor inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 4 2.80

HMS Holdings Corp.’s upside potential is 9.04% at a $38 consensus target price. frontdoor inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.67 consensus target price and a -11.62% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that HMS Holdings Corp. looks more robust than frontdoor inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HMS Holdings Corp. and frontdoor inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 91.5%. Insiders held 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55% frontdoor inc. 4.99% 18.09% 45.63% 83.08% 0% 53.29%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than frontdoor inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats frontdoor inc.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.