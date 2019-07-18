HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

As Business Services companies, HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.85 N/A 0.78 40.49 Conduent Incorporated 12 0.38 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and Conduent Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HMS Holdings Corp. and Conduent Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Conduent Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. HMS Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

HMS Holdings Corp. and Conduent Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

$38 is HMS Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.83%. Competitively the consensus price target of Conduent Incorporated is $12, which is potential 31.15% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Conduent Incorporated is looking more favorable than HMS Holdings Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HMS Holdings Corp. and Conduent Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 88% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Conduent Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55% Conduent Incorporated -28.72% -31.98% -34.49% -31.67% -53.3% -16.18%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Conduent Incorporated.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.