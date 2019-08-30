HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.16 N/A 0.78 45.03 CBIZ Inc. 21 1.33 N/A 1.13 20.74

Demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and CBIZ Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CBIZ Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. HMS Holdings Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HMS Holdings Corp. and CBIZ Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

HMS Holdings Corp.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CBIZ Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, CBIZ Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. HMS Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBIZ Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HMS Holdings Corp. and CBIZ Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HMS Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $48, and a 29.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares and 90.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares. About 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats CBIZ Inc.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.