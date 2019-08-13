HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Reaches $39.92 52-Week High; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 144 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 101 cut down and sold stock positions in Guidewire Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 81.84 million shares, up from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 83 Increased: 100 New Position: 44.

The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) hit a new 52-week high and has $42.32 target or 6.00% above today’s $39.92 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.49 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $42.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $209.28M more. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 411,399 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 34.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Among 3 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HMSY in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Leerink Swann reinitiated it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HMS Holdings Corp. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 1.63% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,703 shares stake. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 19,960 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Creative Planning accumulated 8,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 36,067 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.91% or 254,557 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 48,705 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services holds 0.24% or 7,762 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 36 shares. Raymond James Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 101,036 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.03% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Smith Graham And Commerce Advsr L P has invested 1.12% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Mackenzie Fincl owns 371,978 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 89.32 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.47. About 338,395 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.89 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 136.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.