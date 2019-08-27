Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Holding Has Upped by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Salem Capital Management Cut Its Position by $349,800 as Share Price Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 78,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 273,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 387,122 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 20,800 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

